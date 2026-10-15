Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

HYDRA SUBSEA, Shell to Install Pipelines on Subsea Tie-Ins

Published

© HYDRA SUBSEA
© HYDRA SUBSEA

HYDRA SUBSEA announced the execution of a commercial agreement with Shell Offshore Inc. for a standardized deepwater pipeline installation solution for selected short distance subsea tie-ins in the Gulf of America. Shell’s Appomattox gas lift line is the first project proposed, subject to project-specific approvals and requirements. Appomattox, located 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana, is operated by Shell (79%) with INEOS holding a 21% working interest.

HYDRA is currently progressing through the program and preparations for reactivation of the Subsea Legend. The vessel is planned to receive new mission equipment, a 250-ton active heave-compensated subsea crane, a new propulsion system and an upgraded dynamic positioning system.

The HYDRA Standard Solution combines repeatable engineering, standardized project configurations and dedicated regional installation capability. The approach is intended to reduce complexity and improve cost and schedule predictability for projects that fit the model and is specifically designed to support Gulf projects.

The agreement establishes commercial and technical conditions under which the companies may progress qualifying opportunities. Each project remains subject to separate evaluation, approval and award.

Pipelines Industry News Activity Gulf of Mexico Subsea Pipelines Deepwater Shallow Water FPSO Workover Well Operations ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Support Vessel

Related Offshore News

Credit: Incat Crowther

Incat Crowther to Build Fourth Fast Support Intervention...
(Credit: IWS)

IWS Fleet Hires Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Four CSOV...
(Credit: Lamprell)

Lamprell Picks IMI for Offshore Platforms and Jackets...
© Yaroslavna Kulinkina / Adobe Stock

US Set to Roll Back Methane Leak Controls on Oil and Gas...

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Incat Crowther to Build Fourth Fast Support Intervention Vessel

Incat Crowther to Build Fourth

Equinor Exercises Two Well Option for Deepsea Atlantic Rig

Equinor Exercises Two Well Opt

Taiwan's 1GW Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm Brings All Turbines Online

Taiwan's 1GW Hai Long Offshore

ACCIONA Lands 2GW Offshore Wind Grid Deal in Australia

ACCIONA Lands 2GW Offshore Win

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine