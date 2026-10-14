Guardian to Lead Bullwinkle Platform Decommissioning in US Gulf

Guardian Decommissioning and Wild Well Control have signed an agreement for the decommissioning of the Bullwinkle offshore platform in Green Canyon Block 65 in the U.S. Gulf, with well abandonment activities scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Under the agreement, Guardian will assume operatorship as agent of the wells and, subsequently, the pipelines and platform, overseeing the project through final decommissioning.

Guardian will work with current platform operator Talos Energy and Wild Well Control to carry out well abandonment activities alongside ongoing production operations.

The project will be executed in phases, beginning with well abandonment while Bullwinkle remains in production.

Pipeline and platform decommissioning will follow once Talos ceases production from the asset.

Guardian's subsequent scope will include platform removal, jacket reefing, site clearance and associated insurance activities.

“This agreement reflects the complementary strengths of our organizations. Guardian is built to manage complex offshore decommissioning projects, including multi-well campaigns and large-asset topside removals and jacket reefing,” said Iain Murray, President of Guardian Decommissioning.

The agreement builds on previous cooperation between Guardian and Wild Well Control on decommissioning, well abandonment and specialist well control projects.

Wild Well Control and its parent company, Superior Energy Services, will continue focusing on their well intervention and well control businesses. Superior has also recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Welltec International, a provider of robotic well intervention and completion technologies.