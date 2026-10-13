TotalEnergies Picks Vallourec’s Tubular Solutions for Caspian Gas Field

Vallourec has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies to supply more than 16,000 tonnes of tubular products for the development of the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea.

The contract covers oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipe solutions, including approximately 159 kilometers of anticorrosion-coated line pipe for onshore and offshore applications.

For the OCTG portion, Vallourec will supply premium pipes equipped with its VAM connections, including the VAM SLIJ-3 semi-flush connection designed for offshore environments.

The package also includes accessories manufactured across Vallourec's global facilities and its CLEANWELL dope-free technology.

Vallourec will also be able to provide local operational support through its VAM Caspian entity.

The Absheron field is located approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Baku, in water depths of around 500 meters.

The development is designed to produce up to 6 billion cubic meters of gas annually and 47,000 barrels per day of condensate.

Gas produced from the field will be supplied to Azerbaijan's domestic market and exported.

“We are pleased to have been selected by TotalEnergies for the Absheron project. This award demonstrates the confidence our customers place in Vallourec’s ability to deliver comprehensive premium tubular solutions for both OCTG and line pipe for complex energy projects,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.