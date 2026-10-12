OEG to Supply Temporary Power for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm Buildout

OEG has been awarded a contract by Ørsted to supply temporary power for the construction of the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, covering offshore converter station commissioning and wind turbine installation and commissioning activities.

Under the contract, OEG will provide temporary power aboard a jack-up vessel during offshore converter station commissioning works, using five 200 kVA generators and two 300 kVA generators operating in synchronization.

The configuration is designed to deliver temporary power of up to 1,400 kVA to the offshore converter station.

For the turbine installation and commissioning phase, OEG will supply 150 kVA generators paired with specially designed 3,000-litre mountable fuel tanks.

The modular equipment arrangement is intended to maximize available power while reducing the footprint of the equipment on turbine transition pieces, where installation space is limited.

“We have been working closely with the Ørsted construction management team over the last few months to ensure we provide the correct bespoke technical solutions in support of this exciting new project. We look forward to continuing this close collaboration and supporting the project through to completion,” said Rob Williams, Technical Manager for OEG's temporary power team.

The contract extends OEG's involvement in Ørsted's offshore wind developments, following previous temporary power work during construction of the Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 offshore wind farms.

The latest scope expands OEG's support beyond wind turbine installation and commissioning to include offshore converter station commissioning.