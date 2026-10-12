Ørsted Orders Third Saab Seaeye Cougar ROV

Saab UK has received an order from Ørsted for a Seaeye Cougar XT Compact remotely operated vehicle (ROV), expanding the offshore wind company's fleet of Saab Seaeye Cougar systems to three units.

The electric ROV will support inspection and maintenance activities across Ørsted's offshore wind portfolio, including subsea infrastructure such as foundations, cables and other submerged assets.

The Cougar XT Compact combines a compact design with electric propulsion and control systems intended to provide maneuverability and precision during subsea inspection and intervention operations.

The vehicle will be used to support the monitoring and maintenance of offshore wind infrastructure, helping Ørsted assess the condition of submerged assets and maintain operational availability.

“We are delighted to receive this order from Ørsted. Expanding its Saab Seaeye fleet with a third Cougar system reflects the confidence the company has in our technology and its ability to support inspection and maintenance operations across offshore wind assets,” said Jon Robertson, Seaeye Managing Director at Saab UK.