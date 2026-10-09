Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Viking Energy PSV Moves Closer to Ammonia Operations

Published

(Credit: Apollo Project)
(Credit: Apollo Project)

Azane Fuel Solutions has received approval from Norway's Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB) to conduct a test bunkering of up to 73 tonnes of ammonia aboard the Viking Energy platform supply vessel (PSV), marking a milestone in its conversion to ammonia propulsion. 

The operation is scheduled for October or November 2026 at Stord, Norway, as part of the commissioning of ammonia fuel systems being installed under the Apollo project. 

Ammonia will be transferred to the vessel from up to three tank trailers, allowing project partners to test the bunkering arrangements and onboard safety systems before the vessel enters ammonia-fueled offshore service. 

The Viking Energy PSV is owned and operated by Eidesvik Offshore, which aims to make it the world's first ammonia-powered platform supply vessel and demonstrate the technology during operations for Equinor in the North Sea.

The Apollo project has received $5.6 million (€5 million) in EU funding to install a dual-fuel ammonia engine and associated fuel supply system aboard the vessel. An order for the Wärtsilä 25 engine and complete fuel supply system was placed in July 2024.

Azane has reviewed safety plans for the operation with the local fire and rescue service. 

The test forms part of an agreement between Azane and Equinor covering ammonia supply and truck-to ship bunkering, with initial fuel deliveries planned for late 2026.

The ammonia engine and storage tank were delivered to Halsnøy Dock earlier this year as part of the vessel's conversion program. 

The conversion is designed to replace at least 70% of Viking Energy's existing fuel consumption with ammonia, with the project targeting a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 70% or more. 

The project also aims to demonstrate the feasibility of ammonia propulsion retrofits for other vessel types, including dredging and offshore construction vessels, while supporting the development of ammonia bunkering infrastructure in the North Sea.

The Apollo project brings together Eidesvik Offshore, Equinor, Wärtsilä, Breeze Ship Design, Maritime CleanTech, DEME Group, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Greece’s Demokritos research center.

Offshore Marine Equipment Europe Bunkering Ammonia Alternative Fuels Ammonia-Fuelled Bunkering Vessel Vessels Industry News Activity Ship Conversion PSV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Wraps Up Turbine Installation Job at Poland’s...
Deep Cygnus vessel (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Keeps Deep Cygnus Subsea Vessel for Another...
(Credit: GEOS)

Golden Energy’s PSV Gets Two New Charters
(Credit: DEME)

DEME Installs Final Monopile at Nordlicht I Offshore Wind...

Sponsored

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motio

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Shell to Take 30% Stake in Equinor's Bay du Nord Project off Canada

Shell to Take 30% Stake in Equ

Transocean Adds $1.1B to Offshore Drilling Backlog

Transocean Adds $1.1B to Offsh

Gennaker Offshore Substations Depart for Baltic Sea Installation (Video)

Gennaker Offshore Substations

Valeura Starts Wassana Platform Installation Offshore Thailand

Valeura Starts Wassana Platfor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine