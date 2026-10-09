Viking Energy PSV Moves Closer to Ammonia Operations

Azane Fuel Solutions has received approval from Norway's Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB) to conduct a test bunkering of up to 73 tonnes of ammonia aboard the Viking Energy platform supply vessel (PSV), marking a milestone in its conversion to ammonia propulsion.

The operation is scheduled for October or November 2026 at Stord, Norway, as part of the commissioning of ammonia fuel systems being installed under the Apollo project.

Ammonia will be transferred to the vessel from up to three tank trailers, allowing project partners to test the bunkering arrangements and onboard safety systems before the vessel enters ammonia-fueled offshore service.

The Viking Energy PSV is owned and operated by Eidesvik Offshore, which aims to make it the world's first ammonia-powered platform supply vessel and demonstrate the technology during operations for Equinor in the North Sea.

The Apollo project has received $5.6 million (€5 million) in EU funding to install a dual-fuel ammonia engine and associated fuel supply system aboard the vessel. An order for the Wärtsilä 25 engine and complete fuel supply system was placed in July 2024.

Azane has reviewed safety plans for the operation with the local fire and rescue service.

The test forms part of an agreement between Azane and Equinor covering ammonia supply and truck-to ship bunkering, with initial fuel deliveries planned for late 2026.

The ammonia engine and storage tank were delivered to Halsnøy Dock earlier this year as part of the vessel's conversion program.

The conversion is designed to replace at least 70% of Viking Energy's existing fuel consumption with ammonia, with the project targeting a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 70% or more.

The project also aims to demonstrate the feasibility of ammonia propulsion retrofits for other vessel types, including dredging and offshore construction vessels, while supporting the development of ammonia bunkering infrastructure in the North Sea.

The Apollo project brings together Eidesvik Offshore, Equinor, Wärtsilä, Breeze Ship Design, Maritime CleanTech, DEME Group, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Greece’s Demokritos research center.