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TotalEnergies Selects SLB for Global Digital Drilling Program

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© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

SLB has signed a 15-year agreement with TotalEnergies to deploy its DrillPlan digital well planning and engineering solutions across the energy company's global upstream portfolio.

The agreement will support TotalEnergies' transition to a standardized digital planning environment, integrating subsurface data with well design, engineering and construction planning activities.

SLB's DrillPlan technology will bring together data from existing wells, well trajectory designs, casing and completion inputs, and other planning assumptions into a shared digital environment.

The system is designed to enable engineering teams to work from consistent data and plans, streamline well construction workflows and improve coordination across different disciplines.

“Operators are increasingly looking for scalable technologies that can support more consistent planning decisions across large and diverse portfolios.

“This agreement demonstrates how customers are moving toward digital solutions that improve consistency, strengthen collaboration and provide a foundation for future workflow innovation,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB's Digital business.

The deployment will also integrate TotalEnergies' existing workflows and internally developed digital processes with SLB's technology, allowing the platform to be expanded across operations and updated with additional digital capabilities.

Technology Drilling Industry News Activity Software Europe North America Oil and Gas

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