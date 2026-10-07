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Framo Signs Record Pump Service Deal for Petrobras FPSO Fleet

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Illustration/Petrobras' P-78 FPSO (Credit: Petrobras)
Illustration/Petrobras' P-78 FPSO (Credit: Petrobras)

Framo has signed a four-year agreement with Petrobras to inspect and maintain pumping systems across the Brazilian energy company's fleet of about 30 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, in what the Norwegian pump manufacturer said was its largest service contract of its kind to date.

The agreement covers inspection, maintenance and training for Framo pumps installed across the fleet, including seawater lift, firewater, cargo and water injection systems.

Work under the agreement will be carried out by Framo's local team in Rio de Janeiro.

The contract comes as Framo expects its installed base in Brazil to exceed 1,500 pumps by 2028, driven by new FPSOs entering the market.

Framo is also expanding its service capacity in Rio with a new maintenance facility at Galeão, which will support inspection, maintenance and training activities.

“This agreement represents a significant step in how we support Petrobras across the lifecycle of its equipment. Rather than looking at individual service requirements in isolation, we will be working across a large fleet under a structured programme covering inspection, maintenance and training,” said Morten Sivertsen, Director, Framo Services Offshore.

The company has operated in Brazil since 1995 and is part of the Alfa Laval Group.

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