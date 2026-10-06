Sumitomo, TFI Marine Introduce Mooring Solutions to Floating Wind

Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals Co., Ltd. (SCGM) and TFI Marine Limited have formed a partnership to introduce innovation into mooring solutions for floating offshore wind and offshore energy projects. The partnership enables and accelerates the deployment of floating offshore wind in Japan and globally, contributing to decarbonization and energy security.

Mooring systems are among the principal cost and risk drivers in floating offshore wind. As projects move into deeper water and towards commercial scale, developers need mooring solutions that reduce loads, extend component life and lower cost without introducing new project risk. Both companies are working together to bring the SeaSpring, a load and fatigue reduction component, to projects in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and to support the wider adoption of next generation mooring solutions internationally.

TFI Marine has developed the SeaSpring, a load and fatigue reduction component delivering next generation mooring solutions, together with the modeling and design expertise to engineer them. SeaSpring is incorporated into the mooring line to reduce peak loads and improve fatigue performance, enabling the use of smaller mooring chain and synthetic fiber rope, anchors and components. This reduces installation time and vessel requirements. The impact is a reduction in project CAPEX and OPEX, directly reducing the levelized cost of energy. The SeaSpring has achieved DNV and ClassNK certification.

Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals serves as the core entity responsible for the global execution of the Group's steel-related businesses. Equipment and materials for offshore wind facilities is a growth area for the company's Plate & Construction Steel Products business, and SCGM works with companies across the industry to ensure that Japan has access offshore energy technology. In this partnership, SCGM, as a leading Japanese corporation, delivers supply chain expertise and resilience, established relationships across the energy sector, and the industrial network that enables the establishment of Japanese manufacture and component supply globally.

The two companies will jointly engage project developers, EPCI contractors and all floating offshore wind stakeholders to accelerate early adoption of innovative mooring solutions. The companies have also agreed to explore the manufacture of SeaSpring components in Japan, supporting local supply chain development and local content for Japanese floating offshore wind projects.