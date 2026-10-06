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FET Appoints Amariko as Dynacon Representative in Japan

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© FET
© FET

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has appointed Amariko Co., Ltd. as its local representative for the Dynacon product family in Japan. Under the partnership, Amariko will provide business development, technical and administrative support to Dynacon customers throughout Japan.

FET’s Dynacon family specializes in the custom design and manufacture of winches and launch and recovery systems (LARS). Dynacon LARS can be configured to meet a range of ROV launch and recovery specifications for customers.

Headquartered in Yokohama, Amariko is a specialist distributor and service provider in marine and ocean-monitoring technologies. Amariko will combine its expertise and collaborate with FET to support customers across Japan.

Products Industry News Activity Winch Japan Distribution Agreement LARS

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