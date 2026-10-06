TWMA Takes Multi-Million-Dollar North Sea Drilling Services Job

Drilling waste management specialist TWMA has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from an unnamed North Sea operator to provide offshore drilling waste management services for a multi-well campaign in the UK North Sea.

The contract, awarded under an existing agreement, covers deployment of TWMA's RotoMill technology and associated equipment, with mobilization scheduled for the third quarter of 2026 and operations starting in the fourth quarter.

TWMA expects to process about 2,000 metric tonnes of drill cuttings per well during the campaign, with the project to be delivered by its Aberdeen-based team.

The RotoMill system treats drilling waste offshore at source rather than transporting it to shore for processing. TWMA said the approach can reduce vessel movements and associated emissions by up to 50% compared with onshore processing.

“We’ve been working in the North Sea for more than two decades and securing new work like this is a strong endorsement of our UK business and our team in Aberdeen. It reflects the confidence operators continue to place in our technology, our people and our ability to deliver safely and efficiently in challenging offshore environments,” said John Robertson, TWMA UK General Manager.

TWMA has been active in the North Sea for more than two decades and said the latest award adds to its existing portfolio in the region.