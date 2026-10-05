Eni Taps Yinson Production for Major Ghana FPSO Gas Upgrade

Yinson Production has signed a contract amendment with Eni for a major gas capacity upgrade of the John Agyekum Kufuor floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit offshore Ghana.

Under the amendment, signed on October 2, Yinson will carry out topside modifications to increase the FPSO's gas export capacity to 355 million standard cubic feet per day from about 210-220 MMscf/d.

The non-associated gas modification project will install additional gas compression to address expected declines in reservoir pressure and expand the vessel's gas handling and processing capabilities.

The work will include the fabrication and integration of two topside modules. The MG2 module will house two gas turbine-driven compressors, while the MC4 auxiliary gas treatment module will be designed to handle the increased gas volumes.

The modifications are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.

As part of the amendment, the FPSO's firm lease period has been extended by four years to 2036. Once the modifications are completed, Yinson will also receive an incremental day rate through 2036. The additional day rate and lease extension together add about $600 million to its firm backlog.

“The signing of this contract amendment for the NAG Modification Project on FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor marks a milestone in our partnership with Eni, our joint venture partners, and in Ghana’s energy sector. By increasing gas export capacity, we are strengthening reliable offshore energy infrastructure, supporting Ghana’s domestic energy needs, and helping extend the field’s economic life,” said Flemming Guiducci Grønnegaard, Yinson Production’s CEO.

FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor is owned by a joint venture in which Yinson Production holds a controlling 74% stake. The remaining 26% is held by a Japanese consortium comprising Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, JGC Holdings and Development Bank of Japan.