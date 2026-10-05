Baker Hughes Joins Venezuela Gas Infrastructure Push

Baker Hughes has signed two agreements aimed at developing Venezuela's natural gas and energy infrastructure, including a partnership with state oil company PDVSA targeting gas production, processing, transportation and potential LNG exports.

The company signed a strategic alliance agreement with PDVSA, Lindsayca and Fulcrum LNG to restore and expand Venezuela's natural gas infrastructure, while a separate memorandum of understanding with New Stratus Energy covers support for future oil and gas developments in the country.

The PDVSA alliance will focus initially on identifying and carrying out infrastructure developments and upgrades needed to meet the state company's internal gas requirements and supply the domestic market, including gas for power generation.

Over the medium and longer term, the partners plan to evaluate the development and financing of new open-access midstream and LNG infrastructure, potentially allowing PDVSA and other upstream operators to commercialize their gas and opening a route to Venezuela's first LNG exports.

“A central objective of these partnerships is the development of an integrated gas value chain capable of transforming Venezuela's substantial natural gas resources into reliable domestic supply and future export opportunities, including the potential to export the first LNG molecules produced in Venezuela,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes CEO.

Under the alliance, Baker Hughes will contribute technologies for oil and gas field development, gas infrastructure and LNG, while Lindsayca will provide engineering, procurement, construction and operational capabilities. Fulcrum will contribute midstream and LNG project development, financing and market access.

The agreement is a cooperation framework rather than approval for individual projects. Any specific development will require separate definitive agreements, internal approvals and compliance with applicable U.S. sanctions and export controls, including authorizations from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Separately, Baker Hughes' MoU with New Stratus Energy covers potential future oil and gas developments using technologies spanning subsurface work, drilling, production, processing, digital systems, emissions abatement, power generation and oil, gas and LNG monetization.

Baker Hughes has operated in Venezuela's energy sector for more than 60 years. Its installed base in the country includes more than 1,200 oil production systems, flexible pipe infrastructure and about 240 turbomachinery units across 23 sites.