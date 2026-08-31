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Tidewater Completes WSUT Acquisition

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Source: Wilson, Sons
Source: Wilson, Sons

Tidewater Inc. has announced the completion of its acquisition of Wilson, Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. and its affiliate Atlantic Offshore Services S.A. (collectively: WSUT), effective August 31, 2026.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce the closing of the WSUT acquisition, and we are excited to welcome our new employees to Tidewater. The WSUT fleet of 22 PSVs is an excellent complement to the Tidewater fleet and further expands our leading global market position in OSVs. We are excited about growing our presence in Brazil and remain optimistic about the long-term opportunities ahead of us in this market.”

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 70 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide.

Vessels Coastal/Inland OSV Tugs

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