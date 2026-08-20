Everllence’s 175D Engines to Power Four Offshore Tugs Destined for Guyana

Everllence has signed a contract with a Turkish shipyard within the high-speed segment. The contract comprises 16 × 175D gensets bound for 4 × Rampage 6000‑DE offshore terminal tugs designed by Robert Allen.

These will be operated by Smit Lamnalco, a Boskalis company, in Guyana, South America to support an FPSO fleet in the Stabroek Block.

The newbuilds’ roles will combine towing, safety, logistics, dynamic positioning and maintenance functions, supporting large‑scale deepwater oil production. Each of the four shipsets features four gensets consisting of 2 × 12V175D-MEL (2,280 kW) and 2 × 16V175D-MEM (2,560 kW) engines. The first shipset is scheduled for delivery by end-2026 with the others set to follow in the course of 2027.

Jamie Stewart – Group Tender Manager – Smit Lamnalco, said: “Everllence was chosen by us for this project in consideration of its reputation for reliability, strong technical support, and efficient fuel and lube oil consumption, whilst remaining commercially cost-competitive. These factors, combined with increased overhaul intervals, will result in maximum in-service time for our charterer, as well as reducing our operational expenditure over the vessel lifetimes.”

He continued: “With Everllence providing a combination of 12- and 16-cylinder high-speed 175D engines, this will give our diesel-electric vessels the flexibility to operate fuel-efficiently across various operating modes, as well as providing commonality of equipment and spares, reducing inventory costs. We look forward to many years of reliable operation with this equipment being integral to our operational success.”



