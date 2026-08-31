Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lucas Cribley Named CEO of C-Innovation

Published

© C-Innovation
© C-Innovation

C-Innovation (C-I), a provider of subsea services and an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, announced the promotion of Lucas Cribley to Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Cribley will lead C-I’s overall strategy and operations as the company expands its capabilities and strengthens its position in the global subsea services market.

Cribley brings over 25 years of experience in offshore operations, project execution, and business development. 

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead C-Innovation as CEO,” said Cribley. “We have an exceptional team and a culture built on delivering results when it matters most. My focus will be on fortifying that foundation through continued investment in our people and capabilities, strengthening our customer partnerships, and positioning C-Innovation for long-term growth.”

Under Cribley’s leadership, C-I will continue to prioritize operational excellence while leveraging emerging technologies and integrated solutions from within the growing Chouest Group.

People Industry News Activity People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Offshore News

(Credit: PTTEP)

PTTEP, Petronas Ink 35-Year Malaysia-Thailand Gas Deals
© bphoto / Adobe Stock

Windey Energy Approves Expanded 300MW Offshore Wind...
© Engel Drohnenpilot / Adobe Stock

Hormuz Crisis Accelerates Gulf Pipeline and Port Expansion
Eni’s Baleine development offshore Côte d’Ivoire © Eni

Deepwater FIDs Set to Drive Sub-Saharan Africa Production...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Tidewater Completes WSUT Acquisition

Tidewater Completes WSUT Acqui

Trump says Exxon will Re-Enter Venezuela

Trump says Exxon will Re-Enter

Wison to Integrate Shell Refrigerant Technology into FLNGs

Wison to Integrate Shell Refri

Lucas Cribley Named CEO of C-Innovation

Lucas Cribley Named CEO of C-I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine