Borkum Riffgrund 3 Enters Commercial Operation

Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure’s German offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 3 has been commissioned and is now in commercial operation. With an installed capacity of 913MW, the project is one of Germany’s largest offshore wind farms currently in operation.

The project is advancing Ørsted’s 8.1GW offshore wind construction program, which will take the company to a total of more than 18GW installed offshore wind capacity upon completion.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is Ørsted’s sixth operational offshore wind farm in Germany, following the 253MW Gode Wind 3 project, which was commissioned in early 2025 and is also jointly owned by Ørsted and Nuveen. Ørsted is Germany’s leading offshore wind operator, accounting for approximately 25% of the country’s installed offshore wind capacity. With the addition of Borkum Riffgrund 3, Ørsted's installed offshore wind power capacity in Germany increases to around 2.5 GW, enough to supply the equivalent of approx. 2.5 million households with renewable electricity.

Nuveen Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure investment managers globally with over $40 billion in assets under management.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is supported by several long-term corporate power purchase agreements which Ørsted has signed with industrial and technology customers, thereby producing reliable power for data centers, retailers, and the chemical industry. Offtake agreements totalling 786MW have been entered into with Amazon (350MW), BASF (186MW), Covestro (100MW), Energie-Handels-Gesellschaft/REWE Group (100MW), and Google (50MW). The contracts range from 10 to 25 years in duration, contributing to German energy independence and security of supply.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is located about 72km off the coast in the German North Sea and covers an area of approx. 75km². A total of 83 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 11MW, have been installed at the offshore wind farm. The project has mobilized a broad European supply chain, leveraging wind turbines and foundations from Germany and Denmark, cables from Germany and France, and installation vessels from the Netherlands and Belgium. About 100 German companies have been contracted for the construction of the wind farm.





