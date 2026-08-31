Wison to Integrate Shell Refrigerant Technology into FLNGs

Wison New Energies has signed a collaboration agreement to integrate Shell’s Dual Mixed Refrigerant (DMR) liquefaction technology into Wison’s floating LNG (FLNG) offerings.

Previously deployed only in Shell-equity projects, the technology will now be available to the wider FLNG market for the first time.

Shell’s DMR technology is an established solution for floating and onshore LNG facilities. It combines efficiency, compactness and flexibility to deliver tailored carbon intensity outcomes with the ability to scale across different project sizes.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies will support Wison throughout the integration of the DMR liquefaction technology during the pre‑FEED, FEED and EPC phases of FLNG projects. Shell will also provide process performance guarantees on its DMR technology to help support reliable project delivery and operational performance.



