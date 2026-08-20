DeepOcean Completes Tie-Back at Teal West

Global ocean services provider DeepOcean has successfully completed subsea construction and tie-in work at the Teal West development on the UK Continental Shelf for Anasuria Operating Company.

Teal West is an offshore oil and gas development project located in the Central North Sea, on the UK Continental Shelf. The field has been developed as a subsea tieback to the existing Anasuria FPSO facility.

DeepOcean’s scope of work included the installation of a flexible production riser and flowline, together with an umbilical connecting the Anasuria FPSO to the Teal West subsea Christmas tree. The scope also included the protection of the flowline and umbilical, as well as the commissioning of the newly installed infrastructure.

The operation was executed using a ROV combined with specialized tooling, replacing the need for diver intervention traditionally required for such tasks. DeepOcean’s proprietary designed tie-in tool performs diverless connections for high-pressure flanges, enabling the connection of pipes and valves with the use of subsea robotics.

The field development comprises two production wells and a water injection well. Initially, one production well will be connected to the Anasuria FPSO via approximately three kilometres of subsea flowlines. The Anasuria FPSO is situated approximately 180 kilometres east of Aberdeen at approximately 90 metres of water depth.



