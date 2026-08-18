TGS Readies for Sarawak Phase 4 Offshore Survey

TGS is ready to commence the Sarawak Phase 4 multi-client program offshore Malaysia, covering approximately 1,020 square kilometers.

The Ramform Sovereign is scheduled to mobilize for the survey in the fourth quarter and acquisition is expected to be completed in December 2026.

The survey is the fourth phase of a multi-client contract to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometers of multi-client 3D seismic data in Sarawak. Over 20,000 square kilometers have been acquired over the first three phases.

Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, commented: “Sarawak basins are one of the most prolific hydrocarbon-bearing basins in Southeast Asia, holding major reserves of both oil and gas proven by numerous discoveries in recent years. TGS is pleased to announce Phase 4 of the Sarawak multi-client program, which will support the growing exploration interest of energy companies in this region. Malaysia continues to form a key part of our multi-client data library and we look forward to delivering high-quality multi-sensor Geostreamer seismic data across the Sarawak basins.”

Petronas, through Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), is actively enhancing its data sets that will introduce new plays to be explored, especially in imaging the pre-Middle Miocene Unconformity (MMU) play in the deep-water area of Sarawak Basin. This enhancement will enable clients to effectively conduct an assessment of the potential opportunities for exploration and participate in the Malaysia Bid Round.

The project is supported by industry funding.



