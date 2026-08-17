ExxonMobil Awards Contracts for Rovuma LNG Project

ExxonMobil Moçambique, Limitada, on behalf of the Area 4 co-venturers, (ENH, CNPC, ENI, KOGAS and XRG), has awarded approximately US$1.1 billion in pre-investment contracts for critical long-lead upstream equipment supporting the Rovuma LNG Phase 1 development in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

The award marks a significant milestone in the continued advancement of the Rovuma LNG project and demonstrates the Area 4 co-venturers’ commitment as they progress toward a final investment decision (FID).

The contracts include the engineering, procurement, and manufacturing of subsea production systems, large bore production valves, and offshore line pipe.

“These contract awards represent another important step forward for the Rovuma LNG project and reflect the strong commitment of the Area 4 co-venturers to responsibly develop Mozambique's world-class natural gas resources,” said Johanna Boothey, lead country manager, ExxonMobil Mocambique, Limitada. “By securing critical long-lead equipment, we are positioning the project for efficient execution and supporting the long-term economic potential of this strategic investment for Mozambique.”

The largest contract was granted to OneSubsea UK Limited and OneSubsea AS, with in-country work to be supported by Aker Solutions Mozambique, Limitada, for engineering, procurement, fabrication and manufacturing services related to subsea production systems, controls, and umbilicals.

Additional contracts awarded include:

Advanced Technology Valve S.p.A. – for the engineering, procurement, fabrication, testing and delivery of large bore production valves.

Corinth Pipeworks Pipe Industry Single Member S.A. – for the manufacture, coating, testing, preservation and storage of submerged arc welded (SAW) line pipe.

Sumitomo Corporation of America – for the manufacture, coating, testing, preservation and storage of seamless (SMLS) line pipe.

Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd. – for the manufacture and supply of mechanically lined pipe (MLP), induction bends, weld overlay products and associated line pipe systems.

Together, these contracts will enable suppliers to begin fabricating and manufacturing materials requiring significant quantities, and specialized equipment with extended delivery schedules. Awarding these contracts before FID optimizes project execution timelines and helps ensure the availability of critical infrastructure.

The Rovuma LNG Project includes the development of significant offshore gas resources in Area 4 and an onshore LNG facility with a planned production capacity of 18.6 million tonnes of LNG per year.





