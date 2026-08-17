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Tekmar Receives $1m Contract for Offshore Wind Concrete Protection

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© Adobe Stock/halberg
© Adobe Stock/halberg

Tekmar Group plc, a provider of asset protection technology and offshore energy services, announced it has been awarded a USD$1.16 million (c.€1 million) contract with a submarine cable contractor for concrete protection solutions as part of the development of a major European offshore windfarm project.

This contract is the first order of a concrete protection solution from an existing customer and represents an extension of that relationship. Delivery is scheduled within calendar year 2026.

Under the contract, Tekmar will design and manufacture concrete protection and stabilization solutions to safeguard cables across the windfarm. These cables represent a critical part of a windfarms infrastructure, with disruption resulting in costly shutdowns and interruption to power and revenue generation.

Energy Industry News Activity Subsea Cable Wind Farms

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