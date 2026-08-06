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Harbour Energy Raises Production Forecast After Record First Half Output

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(Credit: Harbour Energy)
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

British oil and gas producer Harbour Energy raised its annual free cash flow and production forecasts for the second time this year on Thursday after record first-half output and higher oil and gas prices.

The London-listed company raised its free cash flow outlook to $1.8 billion from $1.4 billion, which will help the group return at least $800 million to shareholders for 2026, starting with a $250 million buyback announced on Thursday.

The company now expects 2026 production of 490,000-500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from its previous forecast of 480,000-500,000 boepd.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anushka Chourasia and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Finance Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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