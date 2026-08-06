Harbour Energy Raises Production Forecast After Record First Half Output

British oil and gas producer Harbour Energy raised its annual free cash flow and production forecasts for the second time this year on Thursday after record first-half output and higher oil and gas prices.

The London-listed company raised its free cash flow outlook to $1.8 billion from $1.4 billion, which will help the group return at least $800 million to shareholders for 2026, starting with a $250 million buyback announced on Thursday.

The company now expects 2026 production of 490,000-500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from its previous forecast of 480,000-500,000 boepd.





(Reuters - Reporting by Anushka Chourasia and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)