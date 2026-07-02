Gastech 2026 to convene global energy leaders in Bangkok as Asia accelerates demand, LNG investment and system transformation

Gastech 2026 will take place in Bangkok, Thailand from September 14-17, 2026, uniting global decision makers and energy leaders to address urgent supply security and system resilience priorities amid mounting geopolitical instability.

Positioned at the heart of the world’s fastest-growing demand region, where rapid urbanisation and electrification have placed extreme pressure on energy systems to deliver affordable and reliable power, Gastech 2026 will provide a platform for the partnerships, investments and strategic dialogue that will drive energy delivery at scale and strengthen economic resilience across Asia and all global markets.

As the world’s largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, low carbon solutions, electrification and AI for energy, Gastech 2026 will gather the entire energy value chain under the theme “Where Global Energy Demand Meets Supply,” aligning the full mix of resources, capital and technologies required to meet today’s immediate demands and fuel tomorrow’s low-carbon growth.

Speaking on the event’s role at a defining time for the energy industry, Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, stated: “The global energy industry is operating in one of the most complex and pressured environments in recent history. Supply disruption, rising demand, affordability and infrastructure resilience have become defining priorities for governments and industry alike.

Gastech 2026 has been designed to bring together the leadership, investment and practical solutions needed to secure supply, accelerate infrastructure delivery and support resilient energy systems at scale. Bangkok will provide a critical meeting point for the international energy industry at a time when coordination and collaboration have never been more important.”

The Gastech Strategic Conference will serve as a high-level platform for ministers, CEOs, investors and industry leaders to address the pressing challenges facing global energy markets. Across dedicated strategic and technical programmes, discussions will focus on advancing energy security, unlocking LNG and gas supply, transforming power markets, scaling low carbon technologies, and developing integrated grids that can support intensifying electricity demand.

More than 1,000 speakers and 200 sessions will examine how governments and industry can move from long-term ambition towards implementation, developing practical pathways for infrastructure deployment, market resilience and investment throughout increasingly complex and interconnected energy systems. A selection of the confirmed conference speakers include:

H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil & Gas, Libya

H.E. Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria

H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy & Minerals, Oman

H.E. Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum & Mines, Senegal

H.E. Jassim Alshirawi, Secretary General, International Energy Forum

Dr. Narin Phoawanich, Governor, EGAT

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO & President, PTT

Liz Westcott, MD & CEO, Woodside Energy

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO, Baker Hughes

Takayuki Ueda, President & CEO, INPEX Corporation

Alongside the conferences, Gastech’s exhibition, theatres and feature programmes will showcase the technologies, partnerships and commercial solutions shaping the future of global energy. With over 1,000 exhibiting companies and 50,000 energy professionals from 150+ countries in attendance, the event serves a global marketplace for investment, collaboration and innovation across the full energy value chain.

Gastech’s 54th edition will also see the launch of AixEnergy, a new co-located conference and exhibition positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, electrification and next-generation energy systems. As the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure accelerates electricity demand growth, AixEnergy will provide an integrated platform for technology leaders, energy executives and strategic investors to align on the power systems, digital infrastructure and scaling strategies required to support the next generation of industrial and economic growth.

Gastech 2026 will be hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Energy and supported by national consortium partners EGAT, Gulf and PTT, alongside national consortium supporters Ratch, EGCO and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). Held in partnership with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the event has been designed to address the realities of Thailand’s dynamic energy landscape, as well as the evolving power needs of all fast-growing economies.

Building on the momentum of Gastech Milan in 2025, which convened more than 50,000 attendees and facilitated over US $60 billion in commercial agreements and investment activity, Gastech 2026 will stand as the definitive platform for unified action, where the decisions and deals that will shape the world’s energy future are made.

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