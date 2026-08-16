Petrobras Discovers Hydrocarbons in Ultra-Deep Waters Off Amapá

Petrobras has identified the presence of hydrocarbons in an exploratory well being drilled in block FZA-M-59, in deep waters off the coast of Amapá in the Amazon River mouth sedimentary basin on the Brazilian equatorial margin.

The Morpho well (1-BRSA-1405-APS) is located approximately 175km off the coast of the state of Amapá, in a water depth of 2,886 meters.

“Our optimism regarding Brazil’s equatorial margin is confirmed today. This first discovery off the coast of Amapá is the result of Petrobras’ dedication and competence, which is committed to replenishing oil reserves and ensuring the country’s energy security,” said Petrobras President Magda Chambriard.

Petrobras' activity in block FZA-M-59 is aligned with the company's strategy of replenishing oil and gas reserves through exploration in frontier areas, aiming to meet national energy demand during the just energy transition.

Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a 100% stake in the area. The block was acquired in the 11th Bidding Round of the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), in 2013, under the concession regime.



