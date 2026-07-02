Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

German Prosecutors Charge Ukrainian in Nord Stream Blasts Case

Published

© Danish Defense
© Danish Defense

German federal prosecutors said on Thursday that a Ukrainian national tied to the Nord Stream pipeline blasts has been charged with being an accomplice to a war crime, disruption of public services, causing an explosion and destroying structures.

Serhii K, as the suspect is known under German privacy rules, is suspected of acting on behalf of Ukrainian government entities, along with other military personnel, to destroy the pipelines in 2022.

The aim was to permanently halt gas deliveries via the pipelines and prevent Russia from using the revenue from natural gas trade to finance its war efforts, prosecutors said.

The defendant, leading a team of professional divers and an explosives expert, entered Germany on a forged Ukrainian passport in September 2022 and boarded a yacht rented through forged identification documents, they said.

He and his accomplices then transported large quantities of high-performance explosives suitable for military use through international waters to a location near the Danish island of Bornholm, from where he attached them to the undersea pipelines, according to the statement.

Serhii K was arrested in Italy last August and transferred to Germany in November. He has denied involvement.

German courts have treated the case as falling within German jurisdiction because the damaged pipelines end at Lubmin in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and their loss affected Germany's energy security and internal safety.


(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Legal Offshore Offshore Energy Subsea Defense Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Nord Stream

Related Offshore News

Kongsberg Secures Critical Infrastructure Protection Deal
© benoitgrasser / Adobe Stock

Aker Solutions Secures Offshore Wind HVDC Substructure...
Trion development (Credit: Woodside Energy)

Dutch Firm Secures $465M Funding for Mexico-Bound FSO
© Sebastian / Adobe Stock

Nord Stream 2 Challenges EU's Russian Gas Phase-Out in...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote

Current News

Gastech 2026 to convene global energy leaders in Bangkok as Asia accelerates demand, LNG investment and system transformation

Norway Offshore Workers, Employers Avert Strike By Entering Mediation

Norway Offshore Workers, Emplo

ADNOC’s XRG Expands Stake in Rio Grande LNG Project in Texas

ADNOC’s XRG Expands Stake in R

Vattenfall Installs First Monopile on Germany's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Vattenfall Installs First Mono

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine