Rhino Confirms Connected Oil Reservoir at Namibia's Capricornus Discovery

Rhino Resources has confirmed the presence of an oil-bearing reservoir in pressure communication with the Capricornus-1X discovery through an appraisal well offshore Namibia, advancing the development of the Capricornus accumulation in the Orange Basin.

The Capricornus-1A appraisal well was drilled in the eastern part of the Capricornus fairway on Block 2914, offshore Namibia, which is covered by Petroleum Exploration License 85.

The well was spudded on May 2 using the Saipem 12000 drillship in water depths of 1,285 meters and reached a total depth of 4,818 meters on June 11, 2026.

Rhino said the well intersected a gross reservoir interval of 46 meters and that preliminary analysis of downhole pressure data indicated the presence of an oil-bearing sandstone reservoir connected to the reservoir fairway discovered by the Capricornus-1X well.

The results provide further evidence of reservoir continuity across the Capricornus accumulation and will support ongoing appraisal and exploration activities, according to the company.

"The Capricornus-1A well has delivered important information that advances our understanding of the morphology of the Capricornus reservoir system. Confirmation of pressure communication with Capricornus-1X provides evidence of reservoir continuity across the accumulation and increases our drilling confidence as we continue to advance the appraisal of the Capricornus discovery.

"The well has also provided critical information on deeper geological intervals that were not encountered at Capricornus-1X, improving our understanding of how subsurface structures are defining the play fairways across the licence area.

"Together with the extensive datasets gathered from our previous discoveries, these results provide further insights for our part of the Orange Basin and will help inform the next phase of appraisal drilling across the Capricornus accumulation and additional exploration targets across PEL 85,” said Travis Smithard, Chief Executive Officer of Rhino Resources.

PEL 85 is operated by Rhino Resources Namibia with a 42.5% working interest. Its partners are Azule Energy with 42.5%, NAMCOR with 10% and Korres Investments with 5%.