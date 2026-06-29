Eldorado-Vantage Merger Signals Continued Offshore Drilling Consolidation

On 29 May 2026, Vantage Drilling International and Eldorado Drilling signed a merger agreement under which Eldorado will acquire Vantage, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. As part of the transaction, Vantage shareholders will receive $19 per share in cash, valuing the company at approximately $257.6 million. The combined entity will continue to operate under the name Vantage Drilling International.

Post-transaction, the company’s fleet will comprise four drillships - including a 25% stake in Tungsten Explorer and the pending acquisition of Deep Value Driller - alongside two managed jackups that are owned by ADES. While modest in scale, the merger reflects a continued strategic push toward consolidation and scale-building in the offshore drilling rig sector.





Positioning in a Consolidating Market

This deal is the latest in a series of M&A moves reshaping the offshore drilling landscape. Over the past five years, consolidation has accelerated as drilling contractors seek scale, efficiency, and stronger market positioning.

Notable transactions include:

Noble Corporation’s acquisitions of Pacific Drilling, Maersk Drilling and Diamond Offshore, that completed in April 2021, October 2022 and September 2024, respectively. This was followed by the divestment of five non-core jackups to Borr Drilling in 2026 and one to Ocean Oilfield with sale closure still pending.

Seadrill acquired Aquadrill in April 2023; however, over the past five years has divested 12 jackups, one semisub and three tender-assist rigs.

ADES’ all-cash acquisition of Shelf Drilling Limited, including its 33 jackup fleet, concluded in November 2025.

Transocean’s pending acquisition of Valaris - expected to close in second half of 2026.

Borr Drilling’s ongoing jackup expansion, including the acquisition of five units from Fontis Energy, expected to close 2H 2026, in addition to the aforementioned acquisition of five jackups from Noble.





© Westwood RigLogix





Against this backdrop, the Eldorado-Vantage deal is smaller in scale but consistent with the broader trend: companies consolidating to optimise fleet composition, improve utilisation, and enhance competitive positioning in a tightening offshore market.

There are currently 18 rig managers in the global drillship market pre-closing of ongoing merger deals. As it currently stands, Transocean has the largest fleet and will retain this position following its pending acquisition of Valaris.





Background, Transaction Context and Strategic Rationale

The deal brings together two companies that have undergone significant portfolio reshaping in recent years.

Vantage has steadily streamlined its fleet since 2020, divesting five of its jackups to ADES between 2020 and 2024 while retaining operational exposure via management agreements. The company now operates a leaner portfolio that includes ultra-deepwater drillship Platinum Explorer and its stake in Tungsten Explorer. In January 2025, TotalEnergies and Vantage formed a joint venture (JV) entity - TEVA Ship Charter - to handle ownership of the Tungsten Explorer. TotalEnergies paid $199 million for a 75% stake in the unit, with Vantage managing the unit on behalf of the JV under a 10-year agreement, with an option for five additional years.



© Westwood RigLogix

Meanwhile, Vantage also manages two jackups - Soehanah and Topaz Driller - sold by Vantage to ADES under three-year management agreements that commenced in 4Q 2024. This repositioning has shifted Vantage toward a more asset-light, services-oriented model with long-term contracted visibility, such as Platinum Explorer’s upcoming three-year contract with ONGC offshore India.

Eldorado, by contrast, has taken a more transactional approach. After acquiring two 7th-generation newbuild drillships (West Draco and West Dorado) in 2023 and without ever bringing them into operation, it subsequently sold these assets in 2025 to state-owned Turkish operator and rig owner Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) with the new owner changing the names to Çağri Bey and Yildirim, respectively. At the time of the merger agreement with Vantage, Eldorado’s sole operating asset is the 10,000ft 7th-generation drillship Atlantic Zonda, working offshore Brazil, managed by Ventura Offshore. However, its pending acquisition of 7th-generation drillship Deep Value Driller in 3Q 2026 signals an intent to scale its deepwater footprint.

The merger effectively combines Vantage’s operational platform and contract backlog with Eldorado’s capital deployment strategy, creating a hybrid model that blends capital-light rig management income with selective asset ownership exposure.

The approximate $257.6 million equity valuation implies a relatively modest valuation on a per-asset basis, reflecting both the limited scale of the current fleet and Vantage’s asset-light structure. Compared to recent transactions involving premium drillships and jackup fleets, the pricing appears conservative, suggesting the deal is more strategic than valuation driven, with limited takeover premium.





Further Consolidation Likely, but Targeted

Looking ahead, further fleet optimisation appears likely, albeit increasingly selective in nature. Rather than large-scale mergers alone, the market is seeing more targeted acquisitions of individual rigs, distressed assets, or niche players to fill portfolio gaps or expand into specific regions or segments.

The Eldorado-Vantage merger underscores this shift - focusing on incremental scale and strategic alignment rather than transformational size.

While not a market-defining transaction on its own, the Eldorado-Vantage merger reinforces the ongoing consolidation theme across offshore drilling, particularly among mid-tier players seeking to achieve scale and diversify operating models. As companies continue to rationalise fleets, secure backlog, and position for a sustained upcycle in offshore activity, further M&A - both incremental and strategic - remains a key feature of the sector outlook.