Skyborn Secures Landmark Amazon PPA for Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Farm

Amazon and offshore wind developer Skyborn Renewables have signed a 600 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) for electricity from the planned Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, marking the largest single corporate renewable power agreement signed in Germany.

The long-term agreement will provide Amazon with carbon-free electricity while helping Skyborn advance construction of the Gennaker project, which is expected to become the largest offshore wind farm in Germany’s Baltic Sea.

The agreement covers around 61% of Gennaker’s planned capacity of up to 976.5 MW. Once operational, the project is expected to generate enough electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million German households annually.

Located about 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the wind farm will comprise 63 offshore wind turbines rated at 15 MW each.

Skyborn secured the construction permit for Gennaker in December 2025 and expects to begin construction following financial close in summer 2026. Commercial operations are targeted for late 2028.

The project is expected to contribute to Germany’s goal of reaching 30 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030 while increasing domestic renewable electricity generation.

Amazon said the agreement is its largest renewable energy purchase deal in Germany to date and expands its carbon-free energy portfolio in the country to 12 projects with a combined capacity exceeding 1.3 GW.

“By signing our largest power purchase agreement in Germany, we're giving Skyborn the certainty to move forward with Gennaker, bringing nearly one gigawatt of new offshore wind capacity onto the grid,” said Rocco Bräuniger, Amazon’s Country Manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“This agreement with Amazon marks a defining milestone for Gennaker and Skyborn. As our blueprint project, Gennaker demonstrates how large-scale offshore wind can be delivered in a reliable, scalable way,” said Adam Thomsen, Chief Development Officer at Skyborn Renewables.