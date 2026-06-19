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Norway Deploys New Deep-Sea Mapping AUV on First Expedition

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The advanced AUV can operate at depths of up to 6000 metres, collecting high-resolution data (Credit: Jørgen Ramse Vadla / NOD)
The advanced AUV can operate at depths of up to 6000 metres, collecting high-resolution data (Credit: Jørgen Ramse Vadla / NOD)

Norway has launched the first expedition of a newly acquired autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) designed to improve mapping and understanding of the country's deep-sea areas.

The HUGIN Superior vehicle began operations in the northern Norwegian Sea earlier this month after being procured by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) through funding provided by the Ministry of Energy in 2025.

The deployment marks the first time Norway has access to its own advanced deep-sea mapping platform, a capability previously sourced through private contractors.

“This is important for Norway. Now that we have access to our own advanced mapping resources, we're enhancing both the knowledge base and our ability to understand and manage deep sea areas in a responsible way.

“We're looking forward to receiving data of very high quality – and to further refining knowledge about Norwegian deep-sea areas,” said Hilde Braut, Assistant Director for New Industries at the NOD

Deep-sea mapping in Norway dates back to the 19th century, when simple weighted lines were used to measure water depth and identify seabed features. Modern mapping is primarily conducted using ship-based multibeam echo sounders, with higher-resolution surveys increasingly carried out by autonomous underwater vehicles.

The HUGIN Superior can operate at depths of up to 6,000 metres and collect detailed seabed data using sonar technology. The vehicle maps underwater structures and objects by transmitting sound waves and analysing the returning signals.

The AUV will be operated by the Norwegian Marine Data Centre (NORMAR), which is affiliated with the University of Bergen.

The vehicle was formally christened in Bergen before departure in a ceremony attended by representatives from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the Ministry of Energy, the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research and Kongsberg Group.

The new capability is expected to improve the collection of high-resolution seabed data and support Norway's efforts to better understand and manage its offshore and deep-sea resources.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe AUV Oil and Gas Seabed Mapping

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