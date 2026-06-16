Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

THREE60 Energy Expands Role in Vår Energi's Activities Offshore Norway

Published

Ringhorne Platform (Credit: Vår Energi)
Ringhorne Platform (Credit: Vår Energi)

THREE60 Energy has been awarded a new long-term project support agreement by Vår Energi, extending a longstanding relationship between the two companies in Norway.

The agreement has an initial term of four years and includes options for extension. Under the contract, THREE60 Energy will continue providing project support across drilling, wells and subsurface disciplines, helping support the planning and execution of Vår Energi's operations.

The award builds on an existing collaboration between the companies and reflects THREE60 Energy's integrated approach to delivering technical and project support services across multiple disciplines.

"We are proud to continue supporting Vår Energi through this new agreement. It reflects a relationship built over many years, and above all the work our people put in every day to deliver the quality and flexibility our customers need," said Jarle Veshovde, Managing Director of THREE60 Energy.

The agreement strengthens THREE60 Energy's position in Norway's offshore energy sector, where it provides specialist technical expertise and project support services to operators.

ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© chakisatelier / Adobe Stock

IEA Expects Gradual Hormuz Recovery, Oversupplied Market...
(Credit: MOL Group)

MOL, Repsol and TPAO Advance Deepwater Libya Exploration...
Squid technology (Credit: Encomara)

Encomara Nets ABS Design Approval for Floating Wind...
© Adobe Stock/nuttawutnuy

Siemens Gamesa CEO: Wind Turbine Cutbacks Likely if...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well Online, Completes Planned Producer Rollout

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial Guinea Assets Sale to Panoro

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial

Venterra Launches Offshore Wind Data Platform for Metocean Management

Venterra Launches Offshore Win

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-NSORe Team for 2GW North Sea Converter Platform

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-N

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine