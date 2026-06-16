THREE60 Energy Expands Role in Vår Energi's Activities Offshore Norway

THREE60 Energy has been awarded a new long-term project support agreement by Vår Energi, extending a longstanding relationship between the two companies in Norway.

The agreement has an initial term of four years and includes options for extension. Under the contract, THREE60 Energy will continue providing project support across drilling, wells and subsurface disciplines, helping support the planning and execution of Vår Energi's operations.

The award builds on an existing collaboration between the companies and reflects THREE60 Energy's integrated approach to delivering technical and project support services across multiple disciplines.

"We are proud to continue supporting Vår Energi through this new agreement. It reflects a relationship built over many years, and above all the work our people put in every day to deliver the quality and flexibility our customers need," said Jarle Veshovde, Managing Director of THREE60 Energy.

The agreement strengthens THREE60 Energy's position in Norway's offshore energy sector, where it provides specialist technical expertise and project support services to operators.