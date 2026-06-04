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MODEC, Eld Energy Partner on CCS-Integrated FPSO Fuel Cell Power System

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(Credit: MODEC)
(Credit: MODEC)

MODEC and Norway-based Eld Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a 1.2 MW power system integrated with carbon capture for future floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Under the agreement, Eld Energy will lead the design, procurement and construction of the solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC)-based power system, including testing and validation activities. MODEC will be responsible for developing the carbon capture facility and integrating the combined system into FPSO designs.

The companies are targeting onshore testing of the 1.2 MW unit in 2029, followed by a long-term demonstration program.

The collaboration builds on joint work that began in 2025 on the application of SOFC technology in offshore environments. The companies have previously progressed from a 40 kW system to a 120 kW SOFC and carbon capture pilot project.

The latest phase is intended to demonstrate both the scalability of the technology and the integration of carbon management solutions for offshore power generation.

SOFCs generate electricity by directly converting chemical energy at high temperatures and can operate using multiple fuel types. Combined with carbon capture technology, the system is expected to provide a pathway for reducing emissions from FPSO power generation while maintaining operational reliability.

MODEC said it will continue to pursue technologies that support stable offshore energy production while advancing emissions reduction initiatives for FPSO operations.

Technology Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Asia Decarbonization Fuel Cells CCS FPSOs

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