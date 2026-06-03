Subsea7 Secures US Gulf Subsea Contract From Murphy

Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract by Murphy Exploration & Production Company for the String Music development in the U.S. Gulf.

The project includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and offshore installation of a production flowline and related subsea infrastructure tied back to the Delta House development in Mississippi Canyon 431, in water depths of up to 1,850 meters.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea7’s office in Houston, Texas, with offshore operations scheduled for 2027.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but Subsea7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.

“This award reflects the strength of our collaborative approach with Murphy as we develop a more standardized and efficient delivery model that improves predictability and helps accelerate project execution across their developments, including the String Music fields in the US Gulf,” said Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 US.