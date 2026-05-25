Petrovietnam Invites Bids for Block 17 in South China Sea

Vietnam's state energy firm Petrovietnam has invited investors to participate in an open tender for an offshore oil and gas block in the South China Sea, it said on Monday.

The invitation is for the Block 17 in the Cuu Long basin, on the country's continental shelf, the company said in a statement.

Vietnam has been seeking to boost domestic oil and gas exploration and production as the Iran war continues to disrupt global supplies.

Registration for bidders will run from June 1 to June 15, while access to technical data will be provided between June 18 and July 31, Petrovietnam said in a notice.

Tender documents will be issued from August 3 to August 14, with bids due by September 16, it said, adding that the tender will be conducted through an open bidding process.

The company didn't disclose the estimated reserves for the block or any investment requirements.





(Reuters - Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by David Stanway)

