ExxonMobil Seeks Approval for Project Offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil has applied to Guyana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorization to develop the Haimara gas-condensate discovery in the offshore Stabroek block, the agency said on Sunday. The project would be the consortium's ninth development in the block.

The project's scope includes well drilling and completion, installation of subsea equipment and flowlines, and the commissioning of a newly built floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The EPA determined the project requires a full environmental impact assessment before a decision can be made.

The agency cited potential significant, long-term environmental and socioeconomic impacts given the scale and duration of the proposed activity.





(Reuters - Reporting by Kemol King, Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

