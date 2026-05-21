Saipem, Petrobras Partner Up on Decom Ops in Brazil

Saipem and Petrobras have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to initiate a technical dialogue aimed at assessing and potentially developing integrated solutions for decommissioning activities in Brazil, with reference to oil and gas fields, subsea systems and associated infrastructure.

In particular, the MoU covers plug and abandonment activities – relating to the permanent and safe closure of oil and gas wells – as well as subsea decommissioning and defines a framework for technical and operational collaboration between the two companies.

The objective is to help improve the efficiency, sustainability and level of innovation of end‑of‑life infrastructure activities.

Within the framework of the agreement, Saipem and Petrobras will collaborate in the assessment of potential partnerships with specialized companies and institutions for decommissioning activities, as well as in the development and implementation of new technologies, methodologies and integrated solutions for this specific type of activity.

The cooperation will also include the evaluation of logistical and operational alternatives, such as the use of drilling units and vessels, as well as the enhancement of existing practices to address the main technical and operational challenges related to decommissioning activities.

The agreement, with a duration of one year, reflects the shared commitment of Petrobras and Saipem to innovation, in compliance with the applicable law, ethical conduct and the sustainable development of the oil and gas sector in Brazil.

The MoU does not entail any binding commitments, therefore, any future developments will be subject to separate agreements between the parties.