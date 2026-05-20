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Norway's Oil And Gas Output Tops Forecast in April

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Aasta Hansteen is one of the fields that contributes to petroleum production on the Norwegian continental shelf. (Photo: Equinor)
Aasta Hansteen is one of the fields that contributes to petroleum production on the Norwegian continental shelf. (Photo: Equinor)

Norway's combined oil and gas production exceeded an official forecast by 4.6% in April, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said on Wednesday.

Norway is Europe's largest supplier of natural gas and a major producer of oil, but output varies from month to month depending on maintenance needs and other stoppages at close to 100 offshore fields.

Overall oil, condensate, natural gas liquids and gas output stood at 0.682 million standard cubic metres per day, equivalent to 4.29 million barrels of oil equivalent, an increase of 2.7% year-on-year.

Natural gas production in April fell to 339.2 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 342 mcm a year earlier, exceeding a forecast of 330.4 mcm by 2.7%, the regulator said on its website.

Crude oil output rose to 1.94 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 1.83 million bpd in the same month last year, and came in above a forecast of 1.81 million bpd, NOD's preliminary data showed.


(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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