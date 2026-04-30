Misti AI Secures Funding to Expand Industrial AI Platform

Misti AI has secured $336,000 in pre-seed funding led by Fuel Ventures, with the round still open as the company targets a total of $673,000, aiming to upscale its artificial intelligence (AI) platform for industrial environments.

The platform is designed to transform existing camera infrastructure into real-time operational monitoring and insights, aimed primarily for heavy industry applications.

Misti AI has started initial deployments across remote mining and energy operations in Peru, focusing on sites with limited connectivity.

According to the company, its platform enables real-time monitoring, safety compliance and operational insights by converting video feeds into structured data.

Heavy industry runs on millions of cameras across mines, refineries, and logistics sites - but today, these systems are passive, fragmented, and underutilized. Misti AI is building the reasoning layer on top of this infrastructure, turning video into continuous, machine-readable intelligence and building the equivalent of observability platforms like Datadog - but for the physical world.

“We’re entering the decade of Physical AI. Every industrial site is already instrumented with cameras, but they’re blind systems, recording without understanding. We’re building the intelligence layer that allows machines to interpret, reason, and act on what’s happening in the real world. We’re starting with observability, but the long-term vision is to become the system of intelligence for physical operations globally,” said Carlos Samame, Co Founder and CEO of Misti AI.

“The vast network of cameras in heavy industry represents the last untapped frontier for real-time operational data. Misti AI is not creating a feature; they are defining Physical Observability - a massive new infrastructure category.

“We led this pre-seed round because Sama and the team, with their top-tier pedigree and UK Tech Nation Global Talent status, have proven they possess the deep technical knowledge and enterprise vision required to build this foundational layer,” added Mark Pearson, Founder of Fuel Ventures.