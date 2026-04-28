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Dajin Hires ZKS Ferrum for Nordseecluster B Offshore Wind Work

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(Credit: Dajin Offshore)
(Credit: Dajin Offshore)

ZKS Ferrum, a Polish manufacturer specializing in large-scale welded steel structures, has secured a contract from Dajin Offshore to supply steel structures for the Nordseecluster B offshore wind project.

The project is the second extension phase of the 1.6-GW Nordseecluster, developed by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management.

Under the agreement, ZKS Ferrum will manufacture secondary steel structures used for offshore installations, including access to foundations and turbine infrastructure.

Production is underway at the company’s facilities in Katowice and Gdynia, with the scope covering 20 sets of fabricated structures.

“This collaboration allows us to combine advanced engineering solutions with proven large-scale fabrication capabilities.

“Working with ZKS Ferrum enhances our flexibility and strengthens our ability to deliver on increasingly demanding offshore wind projects,” said Adam Kowalski, Head of Supply Chain Management at Dajin Offshore.

The companies said the contract supports manufacturing activity in Poland and will involve operations across the two sites.

The first phase of the Nordseecluster project is under construction in the German North Sea and is expected to be commissioned in early 2027, while the second phase is scheduled for commercial operation in early 2029.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

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