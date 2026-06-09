Liebherr to Supply Six Offshore Cranes for TenneT’s Wind Grid Projects

Crane specialist Liebherr will supply six RL 2600 offshore cranes for TenneT's 2 GW offshore wind transmission projects in the Netherlands under a contract with Singapore-based engineering, procurement and construction contractor Seatrium.

The cranes will be installed on the IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma and Nederwiek Beta offshore converter platforms, with two cranes allocated to each platform. Deliveries will be phased to ensure all units are in place ahead of the planned start of operations in 2029.

The RL 2600 cranes are designed for offshore applications and will be equipped with Liebherr's LiMain digital maintenance system to support operations on unmanned platforms.

The project marks the first time an Asian engineering and offshore solutions provider has selected the LiMain system, which enables remote maintenance and monitoring from shore, reducing the need for offshore service visits.

The RL 2600 features a compact design suited to space-constrained offshore installations. The crane has a reach of up to 45 metres and can handle loads of up to 25 tonnes, supporting maintenance and logistics activities on offshore wind infrastructure.

Liebherr said the cranes' weight-optimized design and use of high-quality materials are intended to reduce downtime and maintenance requirements in demanding offshore environments.

For TenneT's converter platforms, the LiMain system will provide remote and partially automated maintenance functions, allowing operators to tailor monitoring and maintenance support levels through a modular configuration.

Once the cranes enter service, maintenance and support will be coordinated by Liebherr Netherlands.