Gabon Sees PSC Deals with BP, ExxonMobil in Six Months

OPEC member Gabon expects to sign production-sharing contracts with BP and Exxon Mobil in four to six months, the country's oil and gas minister Clotaire Kondja said on Wednesday at an African energy conference held in Paris.

BP and Exxon both signed non-binding preliminary agreements to explore off Gabon's Atlantic Coast as oil majors flock to West African waters seeking to replenish their resource bases.

"We expect to sign contracts in the next four to six months," Kondja said.

Exxon declined to comment on the the minister's stated timeline.

BP did not respond immediately to a request for comment.





(Reuters - Reporting by America Hernadez in Paris; additional reporting by Sheila Dang in Houston and Shadia Nasralla in London. Editing by Inti Landauro and David Goodman)