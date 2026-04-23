Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gabon Sees PSC Deals with BP, ExxonMobil in Six Months

Published

© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

OPEC member Gabon expects to sign production-sharing contracts with BP and Exxon Mobil in four to six months, the country's oil and gas minister Clotaire Kondja said on Wednesday at an African energy conference held in Paris.

BP and Exxon both signed non-binding preliminary agreements to explore off Gabon's Atlantic Coast as oil majors flock to West African waters seeking to replenish their resource bases.

"We expect to sign contracts in the next four to six months," Kondja said.

Exxon declined to comment on the the minister's stated timeline.

BP did not respond immediately to a request for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by America Hernadez in Paris; additional reporting by Sheila Dang in Houston and Shadia Nasralla in London. Editing by Inti Landauro and David Goodman)

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© belov3097 / Adobe Stock

EU Weighs Dropping Arctic Drilling Opposition
(Credit: Golden Pass LNG)

Golden Pass LNG Ships First Export Cargo from Texas...
(Credit: Vaalco Energy)

Vaalco Reports Strong Gabon Well Results, Baobab FPSO...
© Jan / Adobe Stock

ADES Boosts Backlog with Several Drilling Rig Deals off...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Falmouth Scientific Share Sensor and Survey Solutions at Oceanology International

Falmouth Scientific Share Sens

Current News

Saipem Poised for Middle East Repair Work After Iran War

Saipem Poised for Middle East

EU Weighs Dropping Arctic Drilling Opposition

EU Weighs Dropping Arctic Dril

Golden Pass LNG Ships First Export Cargo from Texas Terminal

Golden Pass LNG Ships First Ex

Gabon Sees PSC Deals with BP, ExxonMobil in Six Months

Gabon Sees PSC Deals with BP,

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine