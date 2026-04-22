NOIA Releases Offshore Energy Excellence Report

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has released its sixth annual Offshore Energy Industry's Innovation & Workforce Excellence Report, a comprehensive publication showcasing how offshore energy companies are leading on environmental performance, workforce development, safety, and corporate responsibility.

The 2026 report features case studies and highlights from NOIA member companies and partners, including Danos, Energy Education Foundation, Fugro, Medical Bridges, Oceaneering, OEG Offshore, Promethean Energy, RTI Offshore, The Metals Company, The NEED Project, TGS, USA Energy Workers, and Woodside Energy, alongside a guest perspective on ESG risk management from Dan Romito of Opportune LLP.

This year's report highlights six key themes driving the offshore energy sector: breakthrough innovation, workforce excellence, security and governance, offshore carbon capture and storage, ESG as risk management, and community and global partnerships.

The report also recognizes this year's award recipients. Baker Hughes received the fourth annual NOIA ESG Excellence Award for its enterprise-wide, data-driven approach to sustainability, having reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by nearly 30 percent since 2019. SEACOR Marine and Proceanic were also recognized as 2025 Safety in Seas Award recipients.

NOIA President Erik Milito said: “What stands out in this year's report is the depth of our industry's commitment, to its workers, to the communities where it operates, and to the environment in which it works every day. From AI-assisted decommissioning to biodiversity monitoring to workforce programs designed for the next generation, NOIA members are proving that innovation and responsibility go hand in hand. This is what offshore energy leadership looks like.”





