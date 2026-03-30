Sponsored: Global Energy Leaders to Convene at Egypt Energy Show 2026 to Strengthen Partnerships and Shape the Future of Energy Systems

The 9th edition of Egypt Energy Show 2026 will take place in Cairo from 30 March to 1 April 2026, bringing together Heads of State, ministers, CEOs and global energy leaders at a pivotal moment for the industry.

His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, will join Egypt Energy Show 2026 official Presidential Opening Ceremony.

Egypt Energy Show 2026 serves as a global platform for energy dialogue, driving the partnerships, investments and innovation needed to ensure a reliable, resilient and affordable energy future.

The Show is expected to attract more than 50,000 attendees, over 350 speakers, 2,200 delegates and more than 500 exhibiting companies across 13 international country pavilions.

Egypt Energy Show 2026 unites decision-makers from across governments, international energy companies, investors and technology providers to advance collaboration and shape the future of energy systems.

At a time when global energy markets are navigating market uncertainty, geopolitical dynamics and shifting investments, the Egypt Energy Show 2026 will convene world leaders, policymakers and industry executives to advance dialogue on securing reliable, resilient and affordable energy supply.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt Energy Show 2026 returns to the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) from 30 March to 1 April 2026. The Show provides a critical platform for cooperation, investment and pragmatic action across the global energy landscape - centred on the theme “Transforming Energy Through Collaboration, Action, and Realism”. Egypt is not only powering its own future but is helping power the region and beyond, harmonising its resources, infrastructure, and market connectivity to play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of global energy flows.

The official Presidential Opening Ceremony will be led by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El Sisi alongside international counterparts, including His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus. Bringing together Heads of State, ministers and global energy leaders, the ceremony will set the strategic tone for discussions at a critical juncture for the industry.

As global energy demand continues to rise and supply security remains a priority for governments and industry alike, leaders will address the challenges and opportunities arising

from evolving geopolitical dynamics, market uncertainty and shifting capital flows. Discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation, enabling investment and advancing practical solutions to ensure stable and secure energy supply.

Strengthening Partnerships in a Changing Energy Landscape

Against a backdrop of evolving geopolitical and market dynamics, and highlighting its diplomatic significance, Egypt Energy Show 2026 will host senior international leaders following invitations from the Egyptian leadership. The Show will feature the signing of landmark agreements, including key memorandums enhancing regional energy integration and cooperation, marking a significant milestone for cross-border collaboration in the sector.

Egypt Energy Show 2026 boasts a lineup of high-profile industry leaders, stakeholders, and governmentofficials including His Excellency Eng. Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; HE Michael Damianos, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Republic of Cyprus; HE Dr Saleh Al-Kharabsheh Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; HE Joseph Saddi Minister of Energy and Water Lebanese Republic; HE Mohamed Ould Khaled Minister of Energy and Petroleum Islamic Republic of Mauritania; HE Al-Mutasim Ibrahim Minister of Energy Republic of Sudan; Hon. July Moyo Minister of Energy and Power Development Republic of Zimbabwe.

Driving Practical Pathways for Energy Transformation

As the global energy sector adapts to an increasingly complex and interconnected landscape, Egypt Energy Show 2026 will focus on practical pathways to balance energy security, sustainability and economic growth. The Show features a series of programmes designed to highlight strategic priorities and foster dialogue on secure and sustainable energy development, financing, investment, oil, gas, renewables, tech, innovation, AI and more. By bringing together global stakeholders, Egypt Energy Show 2026 enables meaningful conversations that shape the region’s energy trajectory and support the development of comprehensive strategies to advance a cleaner, safer, and more affordable energy ecosystem across all energy sources.

Egypt Energy Show 2026 will spotlight the next phase of energy transformation by championing practical solutions that enable industries to adapt, innovate, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The Show will highlight the growing role of advanced technologies, digitalisation, and integrated energy strategies in supporting efficient operations, reducing emissions, and unlocking new avenues for sustainable growth. By fostering dialogue between policymakers, global energy companies, technology providers, and investors, Egypt Energy Show 2026 reinforces Egypt’s position as a regional hub for energy collaboration and forward-looking policy development.

A Global Platform for Industry Engagement and Innovation

The upcoming edition is expected to welcome more than 50,000 participants representing the full spectrum of the global energy ecosystem. Over 300 distinguished speakers and thought leaders will contribute to high-level discussions exploring the future of energy systems and market dynamics. The Show will convene around 2,200 conference delegates, creating a dynamic environment for knowledge exchange, strategic insights, and peer networking. Complementing the conference programme, more than 500 exhibiting companies will present cutting-edge technologies and solutions within a large-scale international exhibition featuring 13 dedicated country pavilions.

Eng. Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources emphasised that the 2026 edition of Egypt Energy Show 2026 represents a significant opportunity to showcase a comprehensive vision that reflects Egypt’s position as an attractive and stable investment destination, strengthening regional and international partnerships in the energy sector. He noted that Egypt Energy Show 2026 will bring together senior officials, global energy CEOs, and investors on a prominent dialogue platform.

The Minister added that this edition will enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors, highlight the latest innovations and digital technologies in energy—particularly applications of artificial intelligence, hydrogen, and renewable energy—and empower youth by preparing the next generation of energy leaders.

Salman Abou Hamzeh, Senior Vice President – Energy, Middle East, dmg Events, highlighted the pivotal role of Egypt Energy Show 2026 as a leading platform for global energy dialogue and industry innovation. “Egypt Energy Show 2026 will serve as a key catalyst for driving sustainable and equitable energy transformation. Held under the esteemed patronage of His ExcellencyPresident Abdel Fattah El Sisi and supported by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, this year’s edition will convene top industry leaders to explore critical topics such as energy security, decarbonisation, and sector-wide transformation.

As Egypt continues to solidify its position as a regional energy hub, Egypt Energy Show 2026 will unite global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to unlock investment opportunities, drive technological progress, and shape the future of the energy sector,” Salman added.

Two comprehensive conferences — the Strategic Conference and the Technical Conference — form the cornerstone of the Show’sknowledge programme, bringing together global policymakers, industry leaders, technical specialists, and innovators to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the energy sector. Together, the two conferences will feature more than 100 sessions designed to foster meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange across the entire energy value chain. The programme will include high-level ministerial dialogues, forward-looking sessions, in-depth technical discussions, and innovation showcases highlighting the latest technological advancements and operational best practices. These sessions will provide participants with valuable insights into evolving market dynamics, emerging technologies, and practical strategies that support energy security, sustainability, and long-term industry resilience.

Through a series of high-level discussions and industry dialogues, the conference will explore emerging opportunities across a wide spectrum of the energy ecosystem, including LNG, hydrogen, renewable energy, power generation, artificial intelligence, maritime logistics, and downstream industries. By bringing together leaders from multiple sectors, theconferencewill encourage cross-industry collaboration and promote integrated approaches to addressing the evolving demands of global energy markets.

Some of the key speakers at the conference include Patrick Pouyanne, Chief Executive Officer, TotalEnergies, Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer, eni, Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer, SLB, Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Baker Hughes, Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director General for Energy, European Commission, Naser Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer, Arcius, Ahmed El Hoshy, Chief Executive Officer, Fertiglobe, Song Yu, Chairman, United Energy Group, Bader Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution, Mathios Rigas, Chief Executive Officer, Energean, Quentin Debuisschert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Axens, Abdulkarim AlMaazmi, Chief Executive Officer, Dragon Oil, Arthur Regan, Chief Executive Officer, Energos Infrastructure, Erik Nyheim, President and Chief Executive Officer, Höegh LNG, Terje Pilskog, Chief Executive Officer, Scatec, Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman, Infinity Power, Sara Vakhshouri, President, SVB Energy International, Manos Manousakis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IPTO, Sophie Zurquiyah, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Viridien, Sherif Foda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NESR, Frank Wouters, Chairman, MENA Hydrogen Alliance, Wael Gad, Chief Executive Officer, UTEC, Dimitrios Triantafyllopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Hellenic Hydrogen SA, Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer, TGS.

Spotlight on Innovation, Technology and Future Talent

Egypt Energy Show 2026 will highlight the growing role of advanced technologies and digital transformation in shaping the future of energy.

The Innovation & AI Hub will showcase cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence, automation and data-driven operations, providing insights into how technology is improving efficiency, optimising performance and enabling smarter energy systems.

The Innovation & AI Pitch Competitions will bring together startups and industry innovators to present breakthrough ideas to investors and industry leaders, supporting the next generation of transformative energy technologies.

The Egypt Energy Show 2026 Energy Awards, now a standalone event, will recognise excellence and innovation across the sector, celebrating achievements in safety, digital transformation, renewable energy and emerging industry practices.

In parallel, the Young Professionals Programme will engage over 2,000 students and early-career professionals, supporting the development of future energy leaders through education, mentorship and industry exposure.

As the global energy industry continues to respond to supply volatility, geopolitical shifts and the growing need for secure and affordable energy, Egypt Energy Show 2026 stands as a critical convening point for dialogue, partnership and action.

By bringing together governments, investors and industry leaders, the event will help shape the decisions and collaborations that define the future of energy.

EGYPT ENERGY SHOW 2026 Supporters, Sponsors & Partners

EGYPT ENERGY SHOW 2026 is proudly supported by the Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, alongside leading national entities including the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Ganoub El Wadi Petroleum Holding Company (GANOPE), and the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM). The event is partnered by Chevron and backed by an exceptional lineup of global energy leaders. Diamond Sponsors include Apache Corporation, bp, Eni, ExxonMobil, Harbour Energy, PETRONAS, Shell, TotalEnergies, United Energy Egypt (UEE), and XRG.Platinum Sponsors include Cheiron Energy and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), while Gold Sponsors feature AIQ and Dragon Oil. Silver Sponsors include Energean, IPR Energy Group, Mubadala Energy, and SLB. Bronze Sponsors comprise Baker Hughes, Bechtel, Capricorn Energy, ENPPI, MCS (Modern Consulting Services), Petrojet, and TAQA. The event is further supported by prominentindustry associations including The Dubai Council of Marine and Maritime Industries (DCMMI), the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), the Global Smart Energy Federation (GSEF), the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), OSGP Alliance, the Camera di Commercio Italiana per l’Egitto (CCI-Egypt), and the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF). Welligence Energy Analytics serves asIntelligence Partner, while Knowledge Partners include DNV, Rystad Energy, Onsite and PTR, reinforcing the event’s commitment to delivering high-quality insights and industry expertise.





To plan your Egypt Energy Show 2026 experience, please visit: egypes.com

To attend the conferences, visit: egypes.com/delegate

To plan your visitor experience, visit: egypes.com/visit

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