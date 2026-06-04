Olivier Blaringhem Appointed as CEO of BOURBON

BOURBON announced the appointment of Olivier Blaringhem as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 14, 2026. He is succeeding Gaël Bodénès, who has held this position since 2017.

Olivier Blaringhem has more than 25 years of international experience in maritime services, engineering, and major offshore projects. He has spent most of his career at Subsea7, where he held several executive positions in Northern Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Since January 2020, he has served as Executive Vice President of Subsea and Conventional at Subsea7. He is a graduate of the Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Publics in Paris.

This appointment marks a new phase in BOURBON's development. In his new role, Olivier Blaringhem will be tasked with continuing to strengthen operational performance, consolidating the group's commercial positions, and supporting BOURBON in its next stages of development. BOURBON recently announced a significant expansion of its fleet with the addition of 13 new offshore support vessels since the beginning of 2026, representing a value of over USD 180 million.

"I am delighted to join BOURBON at such a compelling moment. The Group has an exceptional platform: a market-leading fleet operating in the most active offshore basins, deep-rooted client relationships with the world's leading offshore energy players, and a clear strategic roadmap in the context of a robust market," said Olivier Blaringhem. "My priority will be to build on the strong foundations already in place- accelerating operational performance, deepening our commercial relationships and capturing the growth opportunities in our core markets. I look forward to working with the teams to write the next chapter for the Group."