Seadrill Lands $260M US Gulf Contracts for Drillships

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has secured contract awards in the Gulf of America for two ultra-deepwater drillships, adding about $260 million to its backlog.

The West Neptune drillship received a 365-day contract extension, with operations set to begin in September 2026.

The West Vela drillship was awarded a separate drilling program with a duration of 270 days, expected to start in August 2026.

Both contracts were awarded by LLOG Exploration Company, a subsidiary of Harbour Energy.

“We are pleased to extend our working relationship with LLOG, building on more than a decade of productive collaboration and shared success. The strong operational performance delivered by the West Vela and West Neptune teams continues to help us win follow-on work.

“Securing this backlog enhances revenue visibility and supports free cash flow generation as we navigate near-term softness in the U.S. Gulf. The West Vela and West Neptune are positioned favorably for availability in 2027 as global floater utilization is expected to improve,” said Samir Ali, Chief Executive of Seadrill.