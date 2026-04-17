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TGS to Advance Offshore Seismic Development In Equatorial Guinea

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Illustration (Credit: TGS)
Illustration (Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has signed a strategic agreement with the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to acquire, process and promote seismic and geophysical data across the country’s offshore basins.

The agreement covers the reprocessing of legacy seismic datasets as well as the acquisition of new data, aimed at improving subsurface understanding and supporting exploration activity in the region.

Under the deal, TGS will apply its imaging technologies to reimage existing datasets of varying vintages and deliver an integrated approach combining seismic acquisition, processing and interpretation.

“Through this agreement, TGS can provide access to a comprehensive data framework, including local, regional, and basin-wide datasets through a MegaSurvey approach. This will enable more effective prospect, play, and basin evaluation.

“In addition, operators in the region will benefit from reprocessed data derived from original field tapes using TGS’ advanced imaging technologies, designed to overcome existing subsurface imaging challenges,” said David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President of Multi-Client.

The agreement also includes the acquisition of new broadband seismic data using GeoStreamer multi-sensor technology, aimed at improving imaging quality and enabling more accurate subsurface characterization.

The collaboration is expected to support exploration and production activity, including efforts to derisk petroleum systems in the Rio Del Rey and Rio Muni basins through the creation of continuous datasets for basin analysis.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Seismic Survey Offshore Survey

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