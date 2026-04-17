Pertamina Unit to Operate Indonesia’s Lavender Block under 30-Year PSC

A unit of Indonesia’s Pertamina has signed a production sharing contract (PSC) for the Lavender block, spanning onshore and offshore areas of Sulawesi island.

PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Sulawesi Lavender will operate the block, which spans 8,206.95 square kilometers across offshore and onshore areas in South Sulawesi and offshore Southeast Sulawesi.

The contract was signed with upstream regulator SKK Migas.

The Lavender block is the sixth new block signed by a subsidiary of Pertamina since 2023.

The block was awarded through a direct offer mechanism under Phase 2 of the 2025 Indonesia Petroleum Bidding Round and will operate under a cost recovery PSC with a 30-year contract duration.

The company plans to conduct geological and geophysical studies, acquisition of 100 km of 2D seismic data and 200 square kilometers of 3D seismic surveys in the first three years of the exploration period.

The agreement reflects Pertamina’s strategy to expand its exploration portfolio and support new oil and gas discoveries and reserves in Indonesia.