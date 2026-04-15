Evolve Energy Inks Race Bank Offshore Wind PPA with Shell

Evolve Energy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Shell Energy Europe to secure electricity from the Race Bank offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The agreement runs until 2035 and will supply about 112 GWh of renewable electricity per year, totaling more than 1 TWh over its lifetime.

Race Bank, with an installed capacity of 573 MW, is located about 17 miles off the North Norfolk and Lincolnshire coast and is operated by Ørsted.

Evolve Energy said the deal represents its largest offshore wind offtake to date and reflects growing demand from industrial and commercial customers for renewable electricity.

The company will supply the electricity to more than 80 business customers through a renewable basket model, which aggregates demand from multiple organizations under a single commercial framework.

“This agreement marks an important step in the evolution of our customer empowerment strategy. Securing long-term access to offshore wind at this scale enables us to support UK businesses that now require renewable electricity solutions with genuine credibility and longevity. It strengthens our ability to connect large-scale renewable generation with customers that are serious about decarbonization, resilience and long-term energy planning,” said James Hall, Chief Operating Officer at Evolve Energy.