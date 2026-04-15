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ABL Secures Work at South Korean Offshore Wind Farm

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© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock
© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock

ABL has been appointed marine warranty surveyor for the 390 MW Shinan Ui offshore wind project in South Korea.

The project is being developed by Shinan-Ui Offshore Wind, a consortium including Hanwha Ocean, SK Eternix, KOMIPO, Future Energy Fund and Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

ABL said it will provide marine warranty survey and marine assurance services to support transportation and installation of the wind farm, including review and approval of technical documentation, vessel suitability surveys and on-site supervision of marine operations.

The project will include 26 wind turbines installed on bottom-fixed foundations near Ui-do island.

“This will be a breakout offshore wind development for South Korea’s energy landscape. Our in-country team will bring both a local and global MWS track record for offshore wind farm installations, to help our client ensure the safe, efficient and timely delivery of this project,” said Junyoung Kim, ABL’s operations lead in South Korea.

ABL said its role will cover the full offshore package, including technical document review, approval of procedures and drawings, and oversight of marine operations.

The consultancy is part of ABL Group and has supported more than 330 offshore wind projects globally, including work on over 8 GW of potential capacity in South Korea.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

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