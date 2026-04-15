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Toyo, OneSubsea Form Subsea CCS Partnership

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(Credit: Toyo Engineering Corporation)
(Credit: Toyo Engineering Corporation)

Toyo Engineering Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with OneSubsea to explore collaboration in subsea carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The agreement aims to combine the companies’ capabilities to develop integrated system solutions for subsea CCS, focusing initially on projects in Japan and Southeast Asia.

The companies said the collaboration will explore opportunities in areas including system design optimization and marketing strategies for offshore CO2 transport, injection and storage.

(Credit: Toyo Engineering Corporation)

Toyo said it will contribute expertise in CCS project development and onshore facility engineering, while OneSubsea, a joint venture of SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, will provide subsea technology and processing systems.

The companies said subsea CCS projects present technical challenges, including safe transport and injection of CO2 and long-term operation and maintenance, particularly for large-scale offshore storage developments.

Offshore Subsea Industry News Activity Asia CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

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